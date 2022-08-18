Andhra Pradesh: ‘More awareness needed on blood donation in rural areas’

Blood banks get 300 units per month when compared to the demand of 500 units, says official

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
August 18, 2022 19:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers donating blood at a camp at MR Government Hospital in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing concern over the widening demand-supply gap with regard to blood, Vizianagaram District Blood Bank Medical Officer B. Satya Srinivas on Thursday suggested that more awareness should be created about blood donation in semi-urban areas and villages.

Vizianagaram Youth Foundation president Shaik Iltamash and around 30 members donated blood at a camp held at MR Government Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Srinivas said that the blood banks in the district needed at least 500 units per month, while the supply was only 300 units. He said staff of blood storage points in various places including Gajapathinagaram, Kothavalasa, Bobbili and other places had been instructed to organise more camps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Iltamash assured the blood bank that his association would strive hard to hold camps in rural. Lok Satta Party State president Bhieesetti Babji urged the government to use the services of village, ward secretariat staff and volunteers to organise blood donation camps in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app