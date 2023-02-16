ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh MLC elections: two nominations filed for West Rayalaseema constituencies

February 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

MLC elections are scheduled to be held on March 13 and counting of votes will be done on March 16, says Returning Officer

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Independent candidate from West Rayalaseema graduates’ constituency Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer Ketan Garg in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Two nominations were filed on February 16 (Thursday) for the Member of Legislative Council elections in the West Rayalaseema graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts, returning officer and in-charge district Collector Ketan Garg has said.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy filed his nomination for the graduates’ constituency, while independent candidate Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy submitted his nomination papers for the teachers’ constituency. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, hailing from Kadapa, owns the Sai Baba Group of Educational Institutions. He visited several schools to understand the quality of teaching and students’ skills in Anantapur.

Mr. Ravindra Reddy, hailing from Anantapur, is son of sitting West Rayalaseema graduates’ constituency MLC Vennapusa Gopal Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ketan Garg said that the campaign for the MLC elections will end on March 11 and elections will be held on March 13, if there are more than two candidates in the fray.

The counting of votes will be done on March 16. The existing MLCs will demit their offices on March 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US