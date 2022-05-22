Andhra Pradesh: Last rites of Dalit youth performed, no clarity on MLC’s arrest

Family members and relatives during the funeral of Veedhi Subramanyam at Gollala Maamidada village in Kakinada district on Sunday.

May 22, 2022 21:31 IST

Dalit bodies and Left parties allege police inaction

The final rites of Dalit youth, Veedhi Subramanyam who died under mysterious circumstances on the night of May 19, were performed at his native village of Gollalamamidada in Kakinada district on Sunday (May 22).

On Sunday morning, post-mortem was performed on his body at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada.

Subramanyam was the former driver of YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar. The MLC allegedly dumped the body of Subramanyam in his car parked in front of his temporary residence in Kakinada in the early hours of May 20, triggering a controversy over the alleged murder.

On Saturday night, the family members of Subramanyam given their consent for post-mortem after Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu assured that the MLC would be arrested on the charge of murder.

Mr. Udaya Bhaskar is the prime accused in the case and he would be booked under the Section 302 of IPC (murder) and the SC, ST Atrocity Act, 1989, Mr. Raveendranth Babu told the media on May 21 (Saturday) night.

However, the police are yet to give a clarity as to when Mr. Udaya Bhaskar would be arrested. Mr. Raveendranth Babu and Kakinada DSP V. Bheemarao did not comment on the developments of the case and the arrest of the MLC when they were contacted by The Hindu on May 22 (Sunday) evening .

Meeting today

Meanwhile, Dalit associations and Left parties have warned that they would resume their protests against the ‘police inaction’ on the MLC’s arrest.

“The Dalit associations and the Left parties will convene a meeting in Vijayawada on Monday. Plans are afoot to meet the Governor and appraise him on the case, the role of MLC and alleged attempts by the police to hush up the case,” said CPI Kakinada district secretary Thatipaka Madhu.