Andhra Pradesh: JCB India Ltd. opens outlet in Nellore

S. Murali NELLORE
September 16, 2022 08:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Earthmover and construction equipment manufacturer JCB India Limited launched a facility for sales, service and spares here on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility, put in place in collaboration with the Goldfields, will provide product support to the customers in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions, its chief executive officer and managing director Deepak Shetty said.

''With the focus on infrastructure remaining strong, we foresee a strong demand for our products. Andhra Pradesh has always been progressive and with this new facility, we reinforce our commitment to providing the best experience to our customers'' he told the media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Saradhi will be launched shortly to train machine operators on safety, high efficiency and productivity,” he announced.

Spread over 14,000 sft, this new 3S integrated facility employs close to 220 people, of which, around 10% are women. Goldfields JCB presently has five rural growth centres, six service and parts outlets and five service workshops in the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Goldfields JCB will cater to the needs of customers in Nellore, Anantapur, Annamayya, Chittoor, Kadapa, Tirupati, Sri Sathya Sai and Prakasam districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app