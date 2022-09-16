Andhra Pradesh: JCB India Ltd. opens outlet in Nellore

ADVERTISEMENT

Earthmover and construction equipment manufacturer JCB India Limited launched a facility for sales, service and spares here on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility, put in place in collaboration with the Goldfields, will provide product support to the customers in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions, its chief executive officer and managing director Deepak Shetty said.

''With the focus on infrastructure remaining strong, we foresee a strong demand for our products. Andhra Pradesh has always been progressive and with this new facility, we reinforce our commitment to providing the best experience to our customers'' he told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Saradhi will be launched shortly to train machine operators on safety, high efficiency and productivity,” he announced.

Spread over 14,000 sft, this new 3S integrated facility employs close to 220 people, of which, around 10% are women. Goldfields JCB presently has five rural growth centres, six service and parts outlets and five service workshops in the State.

Goldfields JCB will cater to the needs of customers in Nellore, Anantapur, Annamayya, Chittoor, Kadapa, Tirupati, Sri Sathya Sai and Prakasam districts.