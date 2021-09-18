Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers Association condemns former minister’s comments

VIJAYAWADA

18 September 2021 13:34 IST

:Members of the Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers Association condemned the comments of former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu against some Superintendents of Police (SPs) and other senior police personnel in the State.

In a statement issued here, association State secretary Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the comments of the former minister were an insult to the society.

Many police officers were discharging duties by facing many problems including mental stress. It is not correct to target the police department and insulting the police officers is nothing but insulting the Constitution, he said.

“We are working round the clock to maintain law and order. Police leaders are requested to maintain decorum and not to attack the police personnel who are doing their legitimate duties,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said on Saturday.