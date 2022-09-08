Andhra Pradesh: IMD predicts heavy rain for next 3 days in Chittoor dist.

Collector asks officials to be on alert; control room set up

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
September 08, 2022 18:50 IST

A control room has been set up in Chittoor city of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, after the India Meteorological Department(IMD) issued a severe rainfall alert in the district for the next three days.

The district recorded a three-day cumulative rainfall of 1694 mm between September 6 and 8, with the four mandals of Tavanampalle, Vedurukuppam, Penumuru, and Srirangaraja Puram reporting downpour on Wednesday night.

Many parts of the district recorded heavy rain in the last two days, said District Revenue Officer N. Rajasekhar, who inspected the control room.

Following inflows into Neeva river, District Collector M. Hari Narayanan instructed the revenue, police, irrigation officials to be on alert for the next three days.

The residents along the riverbed were cautioned. In case of emergency, people can dial 9491077325 for help.

