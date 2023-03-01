Andhra Pradesh High Court orders State govt. to place full record of documents related to ‘Hayagreeva lands’ in Vizag by March 16 

March 01, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A division Bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprising Justice R. Raghunandan Rao ordered the State government to place before it a full record of documents related to the land measuring 12.50 acres at Chinagadili in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits that was allotted for senior citizen housing and an old-age home, which was allegedly converted into housing plots and put up for sale by Hayagreeva Farms and Developers, by March 16 along with a report of compliance with its previous directions.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu appeared in court on being summoned by it and apprised the status of the land development vis-a-vis the allegations made by TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao and Jana Sena Party corporator P. Murthy Yadav, whose contention was that the said land was being diverted for the stated purpose i.e. construction of houses whereas it was intended to have houses built for the elderly people and orphans. The case was posted to March 16 for further hearing.

The petitioners wanted all construction activity undertaken on the land parcel and sale of plots to be stopped, and the land to be possessed by the GVMC keeping in view its misuse, and action taken against the officials concerned who allowed the norms to be flouted.

