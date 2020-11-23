Andhra Pradesh health department prepares for cyclonic storm

VIJAYAWADA

As per the forecast, districts in Rayalaseema and South coastal region are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on November 25 and 26

With the severe cyclonic storm likely to cause heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema and South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, the Department of Health and Family Welfare sounded an alert and asked the health officials to brace up for the pre and post-cyclone situations.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Katamneni Bhaskar instructed the District Medical and Health Officers to form medical teams to be deployed at relief centres and arrange drugs and disinfectants in sufficient quantities.

He asked officials to arrange alternate power sources like generators at hospitals including Public Health Centres in villages, two ambulances each at the PHCs in the high-risk areas.

Officials were also asked to deploy physical trauma and mental trauma teams, identify vendors for food supply, shift pregnant women with due dates around the week to hospitals and organise medical camps at medium risk areas.

