Andhra Pradesh government keen to complete land acquisition for Bhavanapadu seaport soon

January 30, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

A sum of ₹25 crore has been disbursed as compensation for acquisition of 104 acres, says Srikakulam Collector

K Srinivasa Rao

The Srikkulam district administration is keen to complete the land acquisition process for the construction of Bhavanapadu seaport proposed in Tekkali division soon as the Andhra Pradesh government has planned the foundation-laying ceremony in the next couple of months.

The seaport project was proposed ten years ago to ensure optimum development along the 183-km-long sea coast in the district. However, the government faced many challenges including the stiff resistance from the local residents over land acquisition for the project.

The government has conducted many meetings during which the local residents insisted on compensation under the Land Acquisition Act, jobs for eligible persons and construction of rehabilitation colonies. After considering these factors, the government decided to acquire only 531.69 acres. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said that the revised proposal helped acquire the land quickly from the residents.

“We have already disbursed ₹25 crore as compensation for the acquisition of 104 acres. The remaining process will be completed soon,” the Collector said, adding that the government has planned to acquire 316.31 acres of additional land for an approach road and 100.27 acres for providing railway connectivity to the proposed seaport.  

R&R Colony for evacuees

The government is constructing a R&R Colony at Kaspa Naupada village for the residents displaced from Vishnu Chakram and Mulapeta villages. The government will spend around ₹109 crore on the construction of the colony with all civic amenities such as schools, a hospital, community halls, parks among others.

Meanwhile, the district administration is giving a top priority to the construction of a fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem in Etcherla mandal. The project needs around ₹365.81 crores. Another fishing harbour has been planned at Manchineellapeta in Vajrapukottur mandal.

