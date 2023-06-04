ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Government announces ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to next of kin of those who died in Odisha train accident

June 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A sum of ₹5 lakh each will be given to those seriously injured and ₹2 lakh who suffered minor injuries; this is in addition to the amount announced by the Central government

V Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of the passengers belonging to Andhra Pradesh who died in the train accident near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha.

The Chief Minister has also announced a ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to each one of those seriously injured and ₹2 lakh who suffered minor injuries.

The ex gratia would be in addition to the assistance announced by the Central government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a review meeting on June 4 (Sunday).

Officials informed the Chief Minister about the efforts being made by the team led by Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath at the accident spot to identify passengers who were native of Andhra Pradesh, and the monitoring of the situation by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana from Visakhapatnam.

The officials said there was no confirmation yet of the death of passengers belonging to Andhra Pradesh, except that of a fisherman who was a native of Srikakulam and living in Balasore. Medical help was being extended to the injured, they added.

