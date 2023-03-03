Andhra Pradesh: Global Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam will provide further impetus for growth of Vizianagaram, say experts

March 03, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram is going to get a new look with the speedy progress of the Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam stretch, thanks to unprecedented developmental activities and establishment of industries, educational institutions, medical colleges and other institutions in the last two decades. According to experts, Global Investors Summit being held in Visakhapatnam will provide much needed further impetus for the development of the Fort City as the government and private lands are available in Vizianagaram, which is 45 km away from Visakhapatnam.

A high-level official delegation from Vizianagaram is showcasing the benefits and infrastructure of the district in the summit. The officials are hopeful that many new industries would come in Vizianagaram with the availability of land, water resources and manpower. The development is expected to ensure further boost to the realty sector of the Fort City.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India-A.P. chapter State General Secretary K. Subhash Chandra Bose urged the government to develop civic infrastructure on the outskirts of Vizianagaram where new residential zones are coming up with the developmental activities in the Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vizianagaram is going to be one of the major cities of Andhra Pradesh very soon as people are keen to reside in the Fort City with the availability of the best civic infrastructure and cosmopolitan culture. Its growth will get further boost after the construction of Bhogapuram international airport which is hardly 15 km away from Vizianagaram. Anticipating huge demand for homes in Vizianagaram in near future, many realtors are constructing villas and apartments at Aainda, Chintalavalasa and other places located between Vizinaagaram and Visakhapatnam cities,” said Mr. Subhash Chandra Bose while speaking to The Hindu.

Vizinaagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash hoped that Vizianagaram would witness brisk economic activity. “Vizianagaram has been a big commercial centre for the last 200 years. Its growth will be speeded up with the possible investments in the district with the construction of many industries and international airport at Bhogapuram,” he said.

Vizianagaram District Hotels Association vice-president Kolagatla Pratap said that tourism and hospitality sector would witness unprecedented growth after the construction of the airport. “Compared to Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram is very close to the airport. So, naturally, the vistors and toursts prefer to stay in Vizianagaram to catch morning flights quickly. Passengers, who arrive during night time, don’t like to travel all the way to Visakhapatnam. These factors will benefit the hospitality sector in Vizianagaram,” said Mr. Pratap.