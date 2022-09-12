Andhra Pradesh: general stores owner stabbed to death for asking customer to repay debt in Eluru district 

Staff Reporter ELURU
September 12, 2022 18:18 IST

A 50-year-old general stores owner was reportedly stabbed to death by his customer for asking to clear his debt at Pothunuru village under Denduluru police limits in the Eluru district on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Thota Nagaraju, who died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the government hospital here. 

The accused, Lingala Kanta Rao, has reportedly stabbed Mr. Nagaraju with a knife following an argument. 

The accused had reportedly borrowed commodities worth ₹30,000 from the general store of Nagaraju to run his hotel. According to Denduluru police, a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife Thota Janaki. Bheemadolu Circle Inspector V. Venkateswara Rao is investigating the case.

