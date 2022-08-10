Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Ganji Chiranjeevi resigns from TDP

Staff Reporter GUNTUR August 10, 2022 17:44 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 17:44 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader from Mangalagiri, Ganji Chiranjeevi resigned from the primary membership of the party on August 10.

A BC leader, Mr. Chiranjeevi contested in the 2014 elections, but lost to Alla Ramakrishna Reddy by a narrow margin. In 2019, he was forced to make way for N. Lokesh, son of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. However, Mr. Lokesh lost to Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy by a huge margin. With the resignation of Mr. Chiranjeevi, the TDP suffered a blow as he was the lone face from the weaver community in the party.

Mr. Chiranjeevi has been keeping a low profile since the 2019 election. Even as he has not made his intentions clear, sources say that he might join the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

