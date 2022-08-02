Andhra Pradesh: Followers of Botcha Satyanarayana up in arms against Vizianagaram MLA

YSRCP leader Pilla Vijaykumar addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 02, 2022 19:57 IST

A group of YSRCP leaders leaves for Vijayawada to discuss the issue with the party leadership

Bickering in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) camp in Vizianagaram has come to the fore, with a group ruling party leaders led by Pilla Vijaykumar on Tuesday alleging that Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy was ignoring the followers of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

A group of party leaders and former councillors led by Mr. Vijayakumar left for Vijayawada to lodge a complaint against Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy with the YSRCP leadership.

“Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy and his loyalists are involved in land grabbing and corruption, tarnishing the image of the ruling party. He has even stopped inviting us for party. He does not want the followers Mr. Satyanarayana in the party as they are questioning his misdeeds,” Mr. Vijayakumar told the media before leaving for Vijayawada.

He said that they would discuss the issues with Mr. Satyanarayana and other senior leaders of the party. Several YSRCP leaders urged the party high-command to allocate Vizianagaram Assembly ticket to a BC leader, instead of Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy, in 2024 general elections.

YSRCP leaders Chandaka Ramana, Potnuru Venkata Raju, Korada Surya Prabhavati, Potnuru Padma, Gadula Satyavati, Dukka Lakshmi Prasad Prabhu and others were part of the group that left for Vijayawada.