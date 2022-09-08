Andhra Pradesh: Fisherman washed away in Rachanapalli stream

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR
September 08, 2022 00:50 IST

.A 46-year-old fisherman got washed away in the water current of the Rachanapalli stream in Anantapur district while trying to cross it after fishing.

The fisherman, identified as Rafi, hailing from Prajachaitanya colony on the city outskirts, went fishing along with his friend on Wednesday morning.

On their way back home, both of them reportedly slipped into the water. While his friend swam back to safety, Rafi was washed away in the stream .The body of Rafi was found 200 meters away by evening.

This is the second incident of drowning reported from the district in three days. Two minors were washed away in Penna river when they had gone for fishing at Tadipatri two days ago.

It has been raining in the district for the past three days, and will continue till Friday, according to the forecast. Water was overflowing at Roddam, Narpala, and several other towns affecting the movement of vehicles.

