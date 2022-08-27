Andhra Pradesh: Expose violation of eco norms by industries, Pawan asks cadre

Government turning a blind eye to the illegal activities of mining companies, he alleges

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 27, 2022 20:22 IST

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has exhorted the party cadre to expose the violations of environmental laws by the industries, particularly cement, pharmaceutical and mining units, and the civic bodies, in order to mount pressure on the government to take remedial action instead of limiting its words to rhetoric.

In a press release on Saturday, he said the State government was showing a sudden concern over environment while the pollution control norms were flouted blatantly.

One thing that should be especially looked into was whether the urban local bodies were properly maintaining the sewage treatment plants and adhering to the standards laid down for air and water quality, he said.

A few mining companies were denuding forests as the government turned a blind eye to their illegal activities, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged.

The JSP chief further said that public hearings had become a farce and information related to such opinion gathering exercises should be put in public domain.

It was a collective responsibility of the people to protect the environment, lest the situation should deteriorate further, he added.

