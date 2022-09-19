Andhra Pradesh: Experts throw light on Intellectual Property Rights at SKU conclave

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts from across the country and abroad discussed ins and outs of Intellectual Property Rights(IPR) in the two-day conclave on ‘IPRs in Building Self-Sustainable Higher Education Institutes - Role of Incubators,’ organised by Sri Krishnadevaraya University(SKU) in Anantapur, that concluded on Friday.

The Indian IPR is robust and complex but a time-taking system, while one can obtain an IPR in three months in Japan, said its External Trade Organisation Director, IPR Division, Hiroki Watanabe. The Japanese team has been organising awareness programmes and helping companies that wish to invest in India and obtain IPR or patents here, explained Mr. Hiroki.

Joining from Columbia virtually, David Hurtado, Founder & CEO, LicenciArte, Bogoto, shared his experience on how universities can monetise the IP assets for sustainable growth.

Experts Hima Bindu and Bindu Sharma from Bengaluru, representing Novel Patent Services Pvt. Limited and Origin IP Solutions LLP, discussed the necessity of the IPR, trademarks, and copyrights.

Later, Nitin Sai, a young professional in Electronics and Semiconductors (from New Delhi) explained the process of IPR application and how to go about it. The understanding of the various IPRs, knowhows of IPR monetisation, the role of incubators, and many more topics came up for discussion.

In four years of its functioning, the Atal Incubation Centre(AIC) at the university has incubated 28 startups, reached out to more than 1,000 innovators, students and entrepreneurs and created more than 100 jobs, said Vice-Chancellor M.R.K. Reddy and AIC Director K. Nagabhushan Raju at the inaugural session of the conclave.

Atal Innovation Mission’s former Director Ramanan Ramanathan said a self-sustainable institution of higher education with a good innovation/research ecosystem is essential, and that incubators like the AIC play a positive role in hand-holding them on Intellectual Property Rights awareness and application process.