Andhra Pradesh: Election to Deputy Speaker post notified

The process, if required, to be held on September 19

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 16, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam notified the election of Deputy Speaker soon after the second day’s proceedings of the monsoon session began on Friday.

Nominations were to be submitted either by the proposers or the candidates themselves to the Speaker’s Secretary by 5 p.m. the same day.

The election, if required, would be held at 12 noon on September 19, Mr. Seetharam announced as per No. 8 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the A.P. Legislative Assembly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called nomination of one member each to the Railway Users’ Consultative Committees of Bengaluru, Chennai, Guntakal, Hubli, Khurda, Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app