Andhra Pradesh: Election to Deputy Speaker post notified

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam notified the election of Deputy Speaker soon after the second day’s proceedings of the monsoon session began on Friday.

Nominations were to be submitted either by the proposers or the candidates themselves to the Speaker’s Secretary by 5 p.m. the same day.

The election, if required, would be held at 12 noon on September 19, Mr. Seetharam announced as per No. 8 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the A.P. Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called nomination of one member each to the Railway Users’ Consultative Committees of Bengaluru, Chennai, Guntakal, Hubli, Khurda, Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions.