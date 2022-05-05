Andhra Pradesh: Fraudsters siphon off ₹97,699 from Kurnool MP’s bank account

May 05, 2022 00:19 IST

Fraudsters siphoned of ₹97,699 from a bank account of Kurnool Member of Parliament S. Sanjeev Kumar on Wednesday.

The MP reportedly received a link in a message that claimed that the bank account had been blocked and it would be operational only if he provided certain details.

Within seconds of the MP sharing the details, the fraudsters told him to submit the OTP. They withdrew ₹48,700 and ₹48,999 from the bank account. The MP realised that he was conned after he got the messages pertaining to the withdrawals. He contacted the bank and lodged a police complaint.

The II-Town police have registered a case. The investigation is on.