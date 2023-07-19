Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) asks YSRCP and TDP to oppose Uniform Civil Code tooth and nail

July 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has urged the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill when presented in Parliament.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were attempting to push a “communal agenda” under the pretext of the UCC.

The YSRCP and the TDP, which claim to be secular parties, should stop dancing to the tune of the BJP, and oppose the UCC tooth and nail, he said.

The YSRCP and the TDP should not go against the people’s mandate. Both parties were requested to mount pressure on the Union government to implement the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act and promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Completion of the Polavaram project, Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, and stopping of the move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant were a few to mention, he said.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting would harm the interests of the State, Mr, Srinivasa Rao said.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who made tall claims that he would fight against the Centre for deceiving the people of A.P., joined the NDA, and it was shameful that he was gearing up to implement the roadmap given by the BJP in the State, he said.

CPI(M) State Secretariat members Y. Venkateswara Rao and Ch. Babu Rao were present.

