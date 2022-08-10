Andhra Pradesh: CollPoll plans to onboard 20 educational institutions in next six months 

August 10, 2022 19:06 IST

The firm aims at impacting 30,000 additional users in Andhra Pradesh, says CEO

CollPoll founder and chief executive officer Hemant Sahal has said that the mobile-first digital campus platform aims at onboarding 20 more educational institutions in the Telugu States, with more than 30,000 users in the next six months.

In a release on Wednesday, Mr. Hemant said that the CollPoll had recorded strong growth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and that 11 educational institutions had turned into smart campuses using the platform.

“Keen to adopt new technologies, progressive higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh are focused on providing a digital and smart campus experience to their students. We have partnered with many premium institutions that are leaders in the sector. We aim at impacting 30,000 additional users across Andhra Pradesh by empowering their campuses by being their long-term technology partner,” Mr. Hemant said.

CollPoll is a software as a service (SaaS) company offering web and mobile-based campus automation and other services. It is rapidly expanding in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the release said.

CollPoll has partnered with more than 100 educational institutions with over 190,000 users including students, teachers, administrative staff, parents and other stakeholders across the country.