Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Coal shortage looms over thermal power plants

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 28, 2022 18:10 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State power distribution companies (Discoms) met 186.72 Million Units (MU) of demand on July 27 against 186.702 MU demand met the same day in 2021, registering a growth of 0.01%.

The peak demand during the day was 8,586 MWs at 9.39 a.m. compared to 8,673 MW recorded the same day the pervious year, a bulletin issued by the Energy Department said.

The evening peak demand was 8,398 MW and the average demand during the day stood at 7,780 MW. There was no load relief in the domestic and agriculture sectors.

Of the total demand met on Wednesday, 24.522 MU was purchased from the open market.

The AP-Genco’s thermal plants met 58.292 MU and independent power purchases added up to 20.189 MU.

Meanwhile, coal shortage is looming on the thermal plants with the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant having a closing balance of 20,262 tonnes that would last for 0.96 days.

The Hinduja plant in Visakhapatnam had 29,194 tonnes, whereas Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station and Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station had 74,813 tonnes and 3,39,544 tonnes respectively.

