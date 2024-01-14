ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh CM to unveil 125-foot-tall Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada on Jan. 19

January 14, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - NELLORE

Inauguration of the statue built in Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at a cost of ₹400 crore is a historic moment for the nation, says A.P. State SC Finance Corporation Chairman M. Victor Prasad

K Umashanker
A view of the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swarajya Maidan of Vijayawada.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Swarajya Maidan of Vijayawada on January 19, Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Castes Finance Corporation Chairman M. Victor Prasad has said and described the event as a ‘historic moment’ not only for the State, but also for the entire nation.

Addressing the media, here, on January 14 (Sunday), Mr. Victor Prasad said that people, people’s representatives, and officials from all across the State would attend the inaugural. “I expect voluntary participation of all irrespective of caste, religious, and political affiliations,” he said.

The statue has been built in ​​200 acres in the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada at a cost of ₹400 crore.

Mr. Victor Prasad said that the Ambedkar statue would reflect the importance of equality and liberty. The Ambedkar Smriti Vanam would have facilities sich as Ambedkar’s biographical museum, a mini theatre, a convention centre, sky lighting, fountains, a library among others.

“The Smriti Vanam has a multipurpose convention hall with 3,000 seats, an open theatre with 2,000 seats, and a library with 10,000 books. This monument will be a major tourist attraction in Vijayawada city,” Mr. Victor Prasad added.

