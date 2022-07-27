Andhra Pradesh: CM to launch ‘Family Doctor’ programme on August 15

1,500 mid-level health care providers will be appointed in the health clinics, says M.T. Krishna Babu.

July 27, 2022 22:44 IST

All YSR Clinics will be ready by December, says official

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the 'Family Doctor' programme by the Health Department on August 15, Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu has said.

Mr. Krishna Babu was speaking at a workshop on master trainers on the ‘Family Doctor concept, anaemia monitoring and Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri-Role of Arogya Mitra’ in the city on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that the concept, a brainchild of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is aimed at providing healthcare to people living in villages.

He said that there were 1,500 permanent buildings for YSR Health Clinics in the State and the construction of 2,000 buildings had been completed. Another 3,000 buildings for the clinics will be readied in a month. All the clinics will be ready by December, he said.

Mr. Krishna Babu further said that 1,500 mid-level health care providers (MLHPs) will be appointed in the health clinics. Along with MLHPs, each clinic will have four ASHA workers, a B.Sc nursing student and an ANM.

He said clinics would be provided with a stock of 70 types of medicines for the six months and 30 types of medical equipment. He said 80% of the health issues of the people would be resolved at the village level with the implementation of the health clinics.

About 430 new mobile medical units (MMUs) which will be used for the ‘Family Doctor’ programme, he said.

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff took part in the workshop.