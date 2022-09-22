Andhra Pradesh: CM to inaugurate Parakamani building on September 28

The facility has been built at a cost of ₹23 crore

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 22, 2022 19:01 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore on Thursday inspected the newly constructed Parakamani building, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 28.

The building, where the money accumulated in the hundi of Lord Venkateswara temple are sorted and counted, has been constructed at a cost of ₹23 crore.

Mr. Dharma Reddy also inspected the renovation works worth ₹4 crore done at the Padmavati main building exclusively earmarked for the VIPs visiting the hill shrine. The renovation works include refurbishment of the spacious dining hall, which can now accommodate 150 people in a single sitting.

TTD Chief Engineer Nageswar Rao, EEs Jaganmohan Reddy, Surendranath reddy and Ravishankar Reddy were present on the occasion.

