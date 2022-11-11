Andhra Pradesh: CM releases book on contemporary politics

Rajulapudi Srinivas
November 11, 2022 21:25 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book ‘Pen Drive’, a compilation of essays on contemporary politics, written by a journalist, Rahana, at his Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on Friday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated her for bringing out the compilation of her published articles on contemporary politics.

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser to Government (Communications) G.V.D. Krishna Mohan and Chief Public Relations Officer to Chief Minister P. Sri Hari were present.

