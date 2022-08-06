Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to take part in NITI Aayog meet, in Delhi on August 7

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA August 06, 2022 14:03 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 14:03 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for New Delhi on the night of August 6 from Hyderabad to participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on August 7.

According to an official release, Mr. Reddy will be attending the marriage of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam’s son at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday evening and from there reach Visakhapatnam. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The CM will then go to Hyderabad, where he will be attending another marriage and then proceed to New Delhi to take part in the NITI Aayog meeting which is scheduled to commence around 9 a.m. (on Sunday). He will return to Vijayawada in the night. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
annual and special corporate meeting
Read more...