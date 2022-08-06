Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to take part in NITI Aayog meet, in Delhi on August 7

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 06, 2022 14:03 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for New Delhi on the night of August 6 from Hyderabad to participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on August 7.

According to an official release, Mr. Reddy will be attending the marriage of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam’s son at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday evening and from there reach Visakhapatnam.

The CM will then go to Hyderabad, where he will be attending another marriage and then proceed to New Delhi to take part in the NITI Aayog meeting which is scheduled to commence around 9 a.m. (on Sunday). He will return to Vijayawada in the night.