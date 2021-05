GUNTUR

27 May 2021 14:23 IST

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken a decision to postpone the Class 10 examinations. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to postpone the examination in view of the prevailing situation.

A release from the CMO said that a review would be held in June and a decision would be taken after the review.

