Andhra Pradesh CID files chargesheet against Chandrababu Naidu in assigned land case in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) has filed a chargesheet against TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged assigned land scam in the capital city of Amaravati, in which former Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana has been named a co-accused.

Sources in the CID said that they submitted the findings of the investigation on March 11 (Monday) as evidence to prove the case in the ACB Court, Vijayawada.

The CID has mentioned two more persons as accused in this case—Anne Sudheer Babu, a former Tahsildar of Thullur mandal and K.P.V. Anjani Kumar, managing director of Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited. The CID said that the alleged scam was related to assigned lands of around 1,100 acres, valued at ₹4,400 crore.

“In conspiracy with Mr. Naidu, Mr. Narayana, other Ministers and their benamis, with an intention to grab the assigned lands, had put the SCs, STs and BCs in the capital city area under the apprehension that the lands would be taken away by the government under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) without giving any package and purchased the lands from them at lower prices,” alleged the CID.

It further alleged that in pursuance of their plan, they engaged Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy, K.P.V. Anjani Kumar, Gummadi Suresh, Kolli Sivaram, the family members of the Ministers, etc. who acted as benamis of the then Ministers and purchased the assigned lands from the poor people.

The CID alleged that Mr. Narayana had acquired 162 acres of land.

The investigation agency further said that the revenue officials of Guntur district compared the details of land ownership or possession of the assigned lands in revenue records with the details of the individuals who had submitted claims for benefits under the LPS to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

Such anomalies were found in an extent of 945.82 acres belonging to 1,336 persons. Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy, a realtor who dealt with the agreements on the assigned lands approached the ACB court, praying to consider him as a prosecution witness (approver). The ACB court is examining his petition, the CID said.

