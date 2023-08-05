Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will inaugurate medical college in Vizianagaram very soon, says Health Minister

August 05, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini on Saturday said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate new medical college of Vizianagaram very soon and classes will commence from September itself. Along with Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, she inspected the works in the college which was being constructed in 70 acres of land with an estimated cost of ₹500 crore.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, she said that the State government could create history with the construction of 17 medical colleges out of five would be ready to begin classes from this academic year 2023-24. She said that all the buildings including administrative block, conference hall and others were constructed with the state-of-art technology. Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Principal of the College Padmaleela and others were present.

