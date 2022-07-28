Andhra Pradesh: Bhairavakona decked up for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Devotees offering prayers at the historic Trimukadurga sametha Bhareveswara temple at Bhairavakona in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Heritage walk to be organised to the cave temple as part of celebrations

A ll roads will lead to the rock-cut temple of Trimukadurga Sametha Bhareveswara at Bhairavakona, a protected monument All roads will lead to the rock-cut temple of Trimukhadurga Sametha Bhairaveswara at Bhairavakona, a protected monument by the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) in Prakasam district, as the nation celebrates the 75th year of Independence in a grand manner for a fortnight from August 1.

A heritage walk will be organised to the cave temple, near Ambapuram on the Udayagiri-Giddalur route, coinciding with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, according to District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

The temple of Lord Siva in the Nallamala hills has been classified by the ASI as a monument of national importance. After the recent rain in the last fortnight of July, the footfall of devotees at the temple has increased.

The cave temples are similar to the ones in Mamallapuram(Mahabalipuram) in Tamil Nadu, constructed by the kings of Pallava dynasty. Here, master sculptors carved the idols on a single rock during 7th century AD.

The shrines in Bhairakona had been influenced by the architecture styles of Chalukiyans and Rashtrakutans also, says D. Venkateswara Reddy of the History department of the Andhra Kesari University .

These temples have been constructed during 600 to 630 AD by the Pallava kings and were later renovated by the Chola kings during the medieval period. Stone inscriptions in Tamil are found in the cave temple complex. Lord Siva appears in eight forms--Shashinaga, Rudra, Visweswara, Nagarikeswara, Bhargeswara, Rameswara, Mallikarjuna and Pakshamalika Linga -- at Bhairavakona.

Another interesting feature is that reflection of moonlight in the water from the natural spring that collects in front of the shrine of Trimukadurga looks like a jewel on the forehead of the idol of the goddess.