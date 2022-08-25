Andhra Pradesh: Aurobindo Pharma conducts skill training for youth in Srikakulam

Youth who completed skill training with senior executives of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, at Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Aurobindo Pharma Limited senior vice-president (corporate-HR) U.N.B. Raju on Thursday said that the company was according a top priority to providing jobs to the local residents after providing them skill-oriented training.

He presented certificates to 25 youth who have successfully completed a four-month training programme jointly organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University and the Aurobindo Pharma.

He said that the training in pharmaceutical quality control and analytical techniques would help the youngsters get jobs.

Senior vice-president (quality department) Rama Srinivas said the eligible candidates may contact both the university and the company for admissions into the next training programme.