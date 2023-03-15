Andhra Pradesh Assembly suspends TDP MLAs Keshav and Ramanaidu, and rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for entire Budget session

March 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday suspended TDP MLAs Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Ramanaidu for the entire Budget session, stating that they “violated rules, made derogatory comments and disrupted the House.”

Along with them, the House suspended YSR Congress Party’s dissident MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for “disturbing the business in the House by standing and showing placards.” Mr. Sridhar Reddy was also suspended for the rest of the Budget session.

The remaining members of the opposition TDP were suspended for the day, as they were raising slogans against the government and the Speaker in the House.

While a discussion was going on the Privilege Motion against Mr. Keshav and Eenadu Telugu newspaper for alleged news item that disregarded the integrity of the institution of Governor, the TDP leaders surrounded the podium of the Speaker and went to the Chair, demanding a chance to speak.

At one point of time, Mr. Keshav challenged the Treasury benches to reveal the details pertaining to the alleged protocol violation.

This triggered a heated exchange of words between the ruling party and Opposition leaders. Though the Speaker did not give mike to the members, they started shouting from their chairs and accusing each other.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramanaidu demanded that Speaker Thammineni Seetharam explain on what basis he was suspended for the session. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said Mr. Ramanaidu violated the rules and disrupted the functioning of the House.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said even after the House suspended Mr. Keshav and Mr. Ramanaidu, all the TDP leaders surrounded the Speaker’s podium and Chair only with an intention to get suspended from the House.