Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC to run 186 buses in Anantapur, 164 services in Kurnool for Dasara

APSRTC Zonal Chairperson M. Manjula flagging off new hired buses from the Anantapur depot on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run 186 special buses for the Dasara festivities from the Anantapur region and 164 from the Kurnool region.

Anantapur Regional Manager R. Sumanth Adoni said that the buses would be run to and from Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Nellore, while 89 services would be plied between September 29 and October 4. The remaining 97 services would be operated between October 5 and 10.

Kurnool Regional Manager T. Venkataramam said that 102 buses would be run between September 29 and October 4, another 62 between October 5 and 9 to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Bengaluru and Vijayawada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the APSRTC Zonal Chairperson M. Manjula on Friday flagged off the first batch of newly hired buses, which would be run from Anantapur to various destinations.

Ms. Manjula said that providing safe journey was the priority of the APSRTC. To improve the connectivity to all corners of the State, the government has hired the buses so that seats would available be for the common man at affordable prices, she added.

RTC Anantapur Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni was present on the occasion.