Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC to run 1,081 ‘Dasara’ special buses with regular fare

Special services will be operated from September 29 and October 10, says official

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 19, 2022 21:11 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run 1,081 special buses between the NTR district and other cities with regular fares during the Dasara festival.

The special buses will be run to destinations including Hyderabad, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Tirupati, Bhaadrachalam, and destinations in Rayalaseema between September 29 and October 10, said a release by NTR District Public Transport Officer M. Yesu Danam.

Of the total special buses, 341 services will run between Vijayawada and Hyderabad, 283 will be plied between Rajahmahendravaram and Vijayawada, and 142 buses will run between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

“Regular ticket fare will be collected from the passengers of the special buses. Passengers can book their tickets in advance,” said Mr. Yesu Danam.

All arrangements have been made to deal with the festive rush, he added.

