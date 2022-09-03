Andhra Pradesh: Anna Canteens should be allowed to operate in the State, says Congress leader

Congress party leader Mustak Mohammad addressing the media in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Senior Congress leader Mushtaq Mohammad on Saturday asked the State government to allow other parties to provide free food to the poor and the needy.

Addressing the media here, he strongly objected to the forcible removal of Anna Canteens in Kuppam and other places in the State. “Governance is a continuous process. It is unfair to stop welfare programmes launched by previous governments,” he said.

“The Congress Party never indulged in such nasty politics in spite of many setbacks. The State government can start its own canteens with different names. No body will object,” said Mr. Mohammad. He said that people were looking at the Congress Party in all the States as they realised that the rates of all essential goods were stable during the UPA government. He said that the real development had taken place across India only during the Congress rule.