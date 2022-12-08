Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur youth gets UN Volunteers India Award

December 08, 2022 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Bisathi Bharath, a 26-year-old youth from Anantapur district, received the United Nations Volunteers India Award in New Delhi recently for his contribution towards promoting voluntary blood donation and training youth in leadership qualities and soft skills.

The award, jointly supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, is given to young people aged between 15 and 29 for their volunteering work in various fields of the society.

Mr. Bharath received the award, comprising a trophy and a merit certificate, from United Nations Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp, UNDP Resident Representative Shoko Noda, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Secretary to Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Meeta Ravali.

Mr. Bharath told The Hindu that he had organised 35 blood donation camps collecting 1,500 units for the needy. He had previously volunteered in the National Service Scheme(NSS) and was a trainer at Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and founded Pragathi Padham Youth Association that works towards ending child marriages, gender inequality and sexual abuse.

