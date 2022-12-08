Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur youth gets UN Volunteers India Award

December 08, 2022 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

Anantapur youth Bisathi Bharath receiving UN Volunteers India Award from Minister of Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Bisathi Bharath, a 26-year-old youth from Anantapur district, received the United Nations Volunteers India Award in New Delhi recently for his contribution towards promoting voluntary blood donation and training youth in leadership qualities and soft skills. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The award, jointly supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, is given to young people aged between 15 and 29 for their volunteering work in various fields of the society.

Mr. Bharath received the award, comprising a trophy and a merit certificate, from United Nations Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp, UNDP Resident Representative Shoko Noda, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Secretary to Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Meeta Ravali.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bharath told The Hindu that he had organised 35 blood donation camps collecting 1,500 units for the needy. He had previously volunteered in the National Service Scheme(NSS) and was a trainer at Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and founded Pragathi Padham Youth Association that works towards ending child marriages, gender inequality and sexual abuse. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US