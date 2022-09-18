Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur DIG asks SPs to check loan frauds

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Inspector General (Anantapur Range) M. Ravi Prakash convene a phone-in conference with the Superintendents of Police of Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts on Sunday.

The DIG said that emphasis should be laid on controlling bodily offenses. The causes of these offenses such as land dispute, illicit relationship, drunken brawl, factionalism, political rivalry and fights between students should be analysed and action should be taken to prevent such crimes, he said.

Mr. Ravi Prakash asked the SPs to take steps to curb loan app frauds. Companies running loan apps, developers of such fraudulent apps and the erring agents should be named accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Action should be taken to check road accidents and their causes, timings and frequencies should be analysed. Road accidents due to negligent driving, drunk driving, and engineering defects should be studied and action should be taken to check them,” said Mr. Ravi Prakash.

Atrocities against children and the POCSO cases should be investigated expeditiously in consultation with the judges concerned. Special teams should be formed in all districts in the range to keep a watch on anti-social elements, the DIG said.

The DIG also asked the SPs to focus on the red sanders smuggling in Tirupati and Chittoor districts. "These crimes should be kept under special surveillance. The PD Act should be invoked against the habitual offenders," he said.