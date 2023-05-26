Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati farmers up in arms against distribution of house site pattas at R5 zone

May 26, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Amaravati farmers on May 26 (Friday) protested against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and opposed the distribution lands to the beneficiaries from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the capital city area by creating the new R5 Zone and “modifying the existing master plan.”

The protesters argued that the State government did not develop and give the returnable plots as per the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) agreement entered into with the farmers.

“The Chief Minister has distributed land pattas that have no legal rights,” said Puvvada Sudhakar, convener, Amaravati Farmers JAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers staged protests by wearing black dress, carrying black flags, and black balloons at all the villages in the capital city. Women farmers also participated in the protest in large numbers at their respective villages.

Mr. Sudhakar alleged that the Chief Minister had been cheating the poor in the name of house site pattas, as he did in the case of the Amaravati farmers.

“Though the Supreme Court has said that the legal rights on the lands will depend on the final judgment in the ongoing case, the Chief Minster has distributed lands to the poor,” he added.

“If the court’s judgment comes in favour of the protesting farmers, what will be Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s answer to the poor?” Mr. Sudhakar questioned.

He said the government distributed the house sites in violation of the master plan, with an aim to create a permanent obstacle in developing the capital in the future.

‘Most farmers are below poverty line’

Reacting to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remark of a “class war between the rich and the poor in capital city,” Mr. Sudhakar said that almost 90% of the farmers were below the poverty line as per the government records.

“Around 29,000 farmers have given lands to the AP Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA). Out of them, 25,000 families have below two acres of land. More than 20,000 families have below one acre of land. Does he mean that the people holding one or two acres of land are not poor? More than 27,000 are BPL families. But, the Chief Minister has been hiding all these facts. Since we are all poor, we cannot bring pressure on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Reddy. We can only stage peaceful protests, demanding justice,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.