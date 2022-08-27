Andhra Pradesh: Alternative options on CPS being considered, says Botcha

‘It could not be scrapped as promised due to administrative hurdles’

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
August 27, 2022 20:13 IST

Minister for Education B. Satyanarayana addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said that the government was considering alternatives to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which could not be scrapped due to various administrative hurdles.

Addressing the media after the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here, Mr. Satyanarayana said that government could implement 95% of the promises made in the run-up to the elections. “Only 5% of the promises, including the one on CPS, are to be fulfilled,” he added.

On the allegation that the police had taken teachers into custody forcibly, the Minister said he was not aware of the issue, but maintained that the police would take action in accordance with law.

When asked to comment on the violence witnessed at Kuppam in Chittoor district during TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit, the Minister said the Opposition leader had instigated people to defame the government.

“Mr. Naidu is unable to digest the significant improvement in the image of the government,” he added.

