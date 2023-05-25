Andhra Pradesh: 50,793 house sites to be distributed to Economically Weaker Sections in Amaravati’s R5 Zone on May 26

May 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of 50,793 house sites to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the R5 Zone in Amaravati at Venkatapalem village of Thullur mandal in Guntur district on May 26.

He will also be giving away 5,024 TIDCO houses built at a cost of ₹443.71 crore.

According to an official release, the plots under EWS / affordable housing scheme are marked in a total of 25 layouts. The government is spending ₹1,280 crore on the construction of houses and ₹700 crore on infrastructure creation.

The striking feature of the scheme is distribution and registration of the house site title deeds (pattas) in the name of women. It is in tune with the government’s commitment to empower women.

The EWS housing in the R5 Zone is a part of the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ (housing for poor) scheme under which 30.60 lakh sites have so far been distributed in the State.

About 21 lakh houses are in advanced stages of completion. The value of assets thus put in the hands of women range from ₹2 lakh crore to ₹3 lakh crore.

To ensure that women face no problem in the house sites allotted, the government has set up a toll-free helpline number 1902.

