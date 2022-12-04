Andhra Pradesh: 32 students of KGBV Singanamala fall ill after consuming evening snacks

December 04, 2022 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Thirty-two students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya(KGBV), Singanamala, were admitted to a hospital in Anantapur after they developed symptoms of food poisoning on Friday night. All of them are said to be out of danger.

While there are 258 students in the school, 82 of them reportedly complained of feeling nauseous after consuming evening snacks, including milk.

Some of them with mild symptoms were treated at Community Health Centre at Singanamala and sent home/hostel, while the rest were taken to the Government General Hospital and a private hospital in Anantapur.

All the students, except for three, have been discharged, District Medical and Health Officer P. Yugandhar told The Hindu.

A bacterial infection is suspected, the DMHO said, adding that food samples have been sent to a laboratory in Guntur for testing.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, District Education Officer M. Venkata Krishna Reddy and the DMHO visited the hospital and KGBV Singanmala.

