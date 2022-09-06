Andhra Pradesh: 17 Kendriya Vidyalaya students taken ill after birthday bash

All students out of danger; committee constituted to inquire into the incident

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
September 06, 2022 20:04 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya students being shifted to hospital after they complained about respiratory problem in Kakinada on Tuesday.

Seventeen Class VI students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya collapsed in their classroom after complaining about respiratory problem in the Valasapakala area in Kakinada city on Tuesday.

All of them were out of danger after timely medical treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada.

“A total of 17 students of Class VI have fallen ill in the school due to respiratory problem. All of them are out of danger. A majority of the students have been discharged,” District Collector and KV-Kakinada School Committee Chairman Krithika Shukla told The Hindu.

“In the morning, the students celebrated the birthday of their classmate. Later, they were given chocolates. The students started complaining about the illness after the celebrations. However, the exact cause is yet to ascertained,” Ms. Krithika Shukla said.

“The food and blood samples have been collected from all those who complained about the illness for further investigation,” she added.

In an official release, Ms. Krithika said an inquiry committee headed by Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya was constituted to investigate the causes for the health complications.

The committee comprises A.P. Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer N. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories D. Radhakrishna, District Education Officer D. Subhadra, and Assistant Food Controller B. Srinivas.

MP V. Geetha and MLA K. Kannababu interacting with the Kendriya Vidyalaya students at the government hospital in Kakinada on Tuesday.
