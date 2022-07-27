Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ₹10,000 to be given for each thatched house damaged in Godavari floods

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with a flood victim at Kannaigutta in Eluru district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Rajulapudi Srinivas VELERUPADU (ELURU DT.): July 27, 2022 21:21 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:21 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that a compensation of ₹10,000 will be given for each thatched house damaged in the Godavari floods. The government will ensure that relief material reaches the last victim in the affected areas, he said.

The Chief Minister visited the flood-hit villages in Velerupadu mandal, and enquired about the relief operations. The villagers told him that they had received 25 kg rice, dal, medicines, milk, vegetables, food, drinking water and tarpaulins. The flood victims thanked the Chief Minister for the help.

The residents told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and other officials visited their hamlets and the Chief Minister praised the officers.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MP Kotagiri Sridhar and others visited Kannaigutta, Tirupamalapuram and Narlavaram villages.

He interacted with the elderly, women and children in Tirumalapuram.

“I thank the government for arranging helicopters for dropping food to those stranded in the marooned villages,” said S. Veeraiah, a tribal.

Flood victims waving at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Narlavaram village, Velerupadu mandal in Eluru district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tribal people who have taken shelter in tents on hillocks welcomed the Chief Minister. They thanked Mr. Reddy for visiting their hamlets and enquiring about their welfare.

“Enumeration of damages done to houses and crops will be done within two months and instructions have been given to the Collectors concerned in this regard. The final list of the victims will be displayed at village and ward secretariats,” the Chief Minister said and asked the victims to get their names enrolled in the lists.

Many children urged the Chief Minister for selfies to which the latter obliged.

