‘Andhra Kesari University may get ₹400 crore to upgrade infra’

Educationists celebrating the State Cabinet’s nod for Andhra Kesari University, in Ongole on Thursday.

ONGOLE

02 July 2021 01:19 IST

Proposal for running it with an intake of 1,000 students submitted to govt, says official

It is a celebration time in Ongole as the State government has given its approval to the Andhra Kesari University, a long-cherished dream of the student community in Prakasam district.

Cutting a cake to rejoice the occasion, university Officer on Special Duty (OSD) K.V.N.Raju said that the varsity named after the statesman Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu was now being run out of the Post Graduate campus of the Acharya Nagarjuna University. “The Andhra Kesari University is likely to get about ₹400 crore to upgrade the infrastructure. A proposal has been submitted to the government for running it with teacher training courses with an intake of 1,000 students,” he said.

Thanking Ministers A. Suresh and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V.Subba Reddy for their initiative in getting the green signal from the State government for the varsity, educationist E. Gurnatha Rao said 19 PG courses including teacher training courses would be offered with 150 teaching and non-teaching staff at the varsity.

“Prakasam district is all set to become an education hub with the government sanctioning a medical college at Markapur and super-specialty hospital,” Janadu Centre for Literature and Arts president N. Ravikumar said.