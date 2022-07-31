Anantapur gets regional forensic lab at a cost of ₹1.2 crore

Home Minister T. Vanitha inspecting an equipment at the regional forensic science laboratory in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

July 31, 2022 20:58 IST

Six such facilities are being set up in State, says Home Minister

The Andhra Pradesh Police are leveraging technological advancement in speedy investigation of crimes and as part of the move, six regional forensic science laboratories (RFSL) are being set up in the State, in addition to the headquarters lab at Amaravati, Home Minister T. Vanitha has said.

The Home Minister, along with Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, inaugurated a two-storeyed forensic laboratory set up at a cost of ₹1.20 crore at the Anantapur Police Training Centre on Sunday.

Ms. Vanitha went around the facility as the officials explained her the utilities of different equipment.

“With 12 analysts working at the facility, there will be no need to send samples to the forensic laboratories in Tirupati or Hyderabad. The surrounding districts too can make use of the facility, ensuring speedy investigation of crimes,” said Ms. Vanitha.

“The focus is on friendly policing. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is ensuring that fast-track courts are set up. POCSO courts and Disha police stations will help solve the cases pertaining to crime against women,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the facility would get gas-chromatography and spectroscopy soon. “A regional forensic laboratory will be set up in Rajamahendravaram, for which sanction has been received,” he said.

The DGP said the lab at Anantapur PTC facility can handle 13,000 samples.

Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, and Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Sricharan, Anantapur Range DIG M. Ravi Prakash, Anantapur SP Fakeerappa Kaginelli and his Sri Sathya Sai District counterpart Rahul Dev Singh were present on the occasion.

The Anantapur MLA sought setting up of the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy at Anantapur.