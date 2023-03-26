ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur Corporation collects 66.61% of property tax targeted for current financial year

March 26, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Counters to be open on all days till March 31 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The Anantapur Municipal Corporation has collected ₹40.02 crore in property tax during the current financial year (ending on March 31). This, however, accounts for only 66.61% of its total proportional demand of ₹60.11 crore for the year.

As for water charges, the corporation has collected ₹11.76 crore against its total demand of ₹46.0976 crore for the year. It is only a little over 25% of the target.

The civic body, in a release on Saturday, requested the residents to pay arrears of property tax, vacant-land tax and water charges as soon as possible as the interest waiver on property tax would be available only till March 31.

The residents can pay the taxes at 17th ward secretariat next to Old Town Vegetable Market, 54th ward secretariat next to Ram Nagar Meeseva, 64th ward secretariat next to Study Park on Second Road, 41st ward secretariat next to Navodaya Colony auto stand and the corporation administrative building. Special counters for this purpose would be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. till March 31.

The taxes can also be paid on www .cdma.ap.gov.in through credit card/debit card/net-banking/UPI.

