Amaravati Parirakshana JAC seeks Modi's intervention

VIJAYAWADA

30 April 2021 01:05 IST

Agitation completes 500 days today

The protests headed by leaders of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) in support of their demand that the YSRCP government drop its three-capital formula and allow Amaravati to continue as the single capital of the State, will complete 500 days on Friday.

Coinciding with the occasion, leaders of JAC and other organisations wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impress upon Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw the move of shifting the State capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

In their letter, they pointed out that Andhra Pradesh was left without a capital due to Mr. Jagan's “three capitals formula”, resultantly bringing development in the State to a halt.

They said as a head of the country, Mr. Modi should take the initiative of convincing the Chief Minister to do what is right for people of the State.

The letter was signed by Akhila Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha's national secretary GVR Sastry, State president Velagapudi Gopalakrishna Prasad, AP Congress Committee Coordinating member Sunkara Padmasri, Amaravati Bahujana JAC president P. Balakotaiah, national secretary of Dalit Bahujana Front M. Bhagya Rao, Andhra Pradesh Samagrabhivridhi Adhyayana Vedika president T. Lakshmi Narayana and a few others.