Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati JAC to hold ‘Chalo Guntur’ rally over ryots’ arrest

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA 31 October 2020 00:48 IST
Updated: 31 October 2020 00:48 IST

In protest against the ‘handcuffing’ and arrest of farmers in Krishnayapalem, farmers in Amaravati region have planned to go on a ‘Chalo Guntur’ agitation on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee leader Puvvana Sudhakar said farmers from all villages will gather at Thullur by 9 a.m and from there, they will move in vehicles towards Guntur.

Advertising
Advertising

He said people of the region, especially farmers, were feeling unsettled about the ‘illegal’ arrests and the act of handcuffing them for participating in a peaceful protest.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...