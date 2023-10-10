ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati IRR Alignment case | TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh appears before APCID

October 10, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

The security was tightened at Tadepalli and Vijayawada.

The Hindu Bureau

TDP general secretary and former minister, Nara Lokesh, arrrives for an enquiry in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case, at SIT Office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Telugu Desam Party general secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh appeared before the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) for an inquiry into the alleged violations in Amaravati Capital City alignment of Inner Ring Road (IRR) and Seed Capital Case, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Mr. Lokesh came at the office of Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Tadepalli in Guntur district. In the same case, the CID also accused his father and former Chief Minister, TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. 

Earlier, the AP CID has served a notice to Mr. Lokesh to attend for the inquiry into the allegations. In fact, the CID asked him to appear before it on October 4 for the inquiry and produce certain documents related to the Heritage Foods Pvt Ltd. Objecting it, Mr. Lokesh appealed to the Court that he was not authorised to produce the documents of the private organization.

The Court ordered the CID not to insist Mr. Lokesh to produce documents on which he did not have authority. At the same time, the Court directed Mr. Lokesh to appear before the investigation officer on October 10, along with his advocate. 

The CID officials were questioning Mr. Lokesh, till the last reports had come in.

The security was tightened at Tadepalli and Vijayawada even as TDP cadres assembled around the area.

